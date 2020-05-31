TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of TopBuild worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $4,786,151 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $127.73.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

