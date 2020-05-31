Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $32.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

