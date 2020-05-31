Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 618.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 355,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

