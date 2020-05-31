Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Teradata worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

TDC stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

