Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $362.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

