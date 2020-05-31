TCF National Bank Has $19.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

