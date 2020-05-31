Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Essent Group worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 94,665 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $33.05 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

