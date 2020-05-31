Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock worth $13,807,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

