Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Crane worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

