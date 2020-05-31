Steven Koh Sells 50,000 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

