Steven Koh Sells 50,000 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
