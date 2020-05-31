SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of SPX worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPX by 12.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 114.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

