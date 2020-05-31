SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

