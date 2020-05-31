SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

