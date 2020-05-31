SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.56 million, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

