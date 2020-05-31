Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 897 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

