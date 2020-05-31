Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,771 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apache were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Apache by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apache by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 829,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $10.79 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

