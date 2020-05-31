Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,029 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

