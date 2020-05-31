Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,597 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in A. O. Smith by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

AOS opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

