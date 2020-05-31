Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,088 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

