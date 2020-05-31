Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,934 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.