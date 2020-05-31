Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after buying an additional 2,586,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 85.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 2,004,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

