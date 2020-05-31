Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

