Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Strs Ohio raised its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.