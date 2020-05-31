Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428,458 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $65,105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,971,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,340,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

