Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 505.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 267.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $46.33 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

