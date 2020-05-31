SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,767 Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSTL stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $657.46 million and a P/E ratio of -44.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $921,595.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,470 shares of company stock worth $10,178,810.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

