Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $22,207,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $19,501,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $11,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

