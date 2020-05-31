Seadrill (SDRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Seadrill’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $0.47 on Friday. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

