Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Healthequity worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthequity by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

