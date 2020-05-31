Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,597 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Glu Mobile worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

