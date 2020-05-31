Robert J. Dwyer Sells 5,945 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MasTec stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

