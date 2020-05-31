Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $14.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $12.96 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $105.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $113.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.26.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

