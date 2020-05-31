PureCircle (LON:PURE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.27

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.27 and traded as low as $93.66. PureCircle shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 9,185 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of PureCircle in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.27. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

