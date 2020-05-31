PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,073,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

