Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

