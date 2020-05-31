PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $104,432,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $402.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.22 and a 200 day moving average of $357.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,501,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

