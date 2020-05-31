PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Repligen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Repligen by 549.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 291.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,461.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $53,789.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,775 shares of company stock worth $15,293,021. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

