PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 413,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $129,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

