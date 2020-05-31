PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.72 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.