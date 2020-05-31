PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE:LADR opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $961.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

