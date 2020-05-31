PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,836 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.26 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

