PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

