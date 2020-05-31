PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,965,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 500.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.