PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

