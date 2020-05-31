PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 502 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,400. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

