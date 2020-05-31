Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Plexus worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,762,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of PLXS opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

