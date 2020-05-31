PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PNI opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

