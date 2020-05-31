Pi Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$19.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.67.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$99.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.