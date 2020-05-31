Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 325,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $539,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $752,952.33.

On Monday, March 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Opko Health by 120.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424,858 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.