PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of PetIQ worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $30.68 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

